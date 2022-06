Listen

Published: 10:46 am, June 23, 2022

Spiritbox have released a new three-track single.

The bundle features their first new music since debut album 'Eternal Blue' - 'Rotoscope', 'Sew Me Up' and 'Hysteria', with a video for the first of the trio directed by Max Moore.

It arrives ahead of their set at Hellfest this weekend, as well as a US tour alongside Ghost and Mastodon this August and September.

Check out the single, and video, below.