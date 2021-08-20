Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Trash Boat, Turnstile, Meet Me @ The Altar, iDKHOW and more.
Order a copy
September 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Spiritbox explore toxic co-dependency with their new single, 'Hurt You'

The band's debut album is out next month.
Published: 4:33 pm, August 20, 2021
Spiritbox explore toxic co-dependency with their new single, 'Hurt You'

Spiritbox have shared their new single, 'Hurt You'.

It's a track from their recently-announced debut album, 'Eternal Blue'. The full-length is set for release on 17th September via Rise Records, featuring a guest spot from Sam Carter from Architects.

Guitarist Mike Stringer says: "Hurt You is a song that was written before the pandemic, in early 2020 during a snowstorm. We were stuck inside, and couldn’t go anywhere, so this song flowed out of myself, Courtney, and our producer Dan pretty quick.

"The subject matter of the song explores toxic co-dependency, and the feeling of knowing that something is doomed to fail, but making the choice to go down with the ship. The video, directed by Dylan Hryciuk, is horror inspired, and depicts love in four different acts. It’s the first video we’ve made where we do not make an appearance, and allow the story to be the main focus."

Check it out below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Boston Manor are back with their new single, 'Carbon Mono'
YUNGBLUD has shared his new single, 'fleabag'
Here's everything you need to know about Press to MECO’s new album, ‘Transmute’
Colleen Green has debuted a brand new track, 'Someone Else'
Check out Waterparks' new video for 'The Secret Life Of Me'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing