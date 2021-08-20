Spiritbox explore toxic co-dependency with their new single, 'Hurt You'

Watch

The band's debut album is out next month.

Published: 4:33 pm, August 20, 2021

Spiritbox have shared their new single, 'Hurt You'.

It's a track from their recently-announced debut album, 'Eternal Blue'. The full-length is set for release on 17th September via Rise Records, featuring a guest spot from Sam Carter from Architects.

Guitarist Mike Stringer says: "Hurt You is a song that was written before the pandemic, in early 2020 during a snowstorm. We were stuck inside, and couldn’t go anywhere, so this song flowed out of myself, Courtney, and our producer Dan pretty quick.

"The subject matter of the song explores toxic co-dependency, and the feeling of knowing that something is doomed to fail, but making the choice to go down with the ship. The video, directed by Dylan Hryciuk, is horror inspired, and depicts love in four different acts. It’s the first video we’ve made where we do not make an appearance, and allow the story to be the main focus."

Check it out below.