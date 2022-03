On the road

Tickets for the new date go on sale from 10am on Friday, 4th March.

Published: 12:52 pm, March 03, 2022

Spiritbox have announced a second UK headline show.

The band - who are also over for Download this spring - will now be performing in London on both 13th and 14th June, in support of their debut album 'Eternal Blue', out now via Rise Records.

The details are:



JUNE

12 Download Festival

13 O2 Academy, Islington, London

14 O2 Academy, Islington, London

