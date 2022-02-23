Spiritbox have booked their debut UK headline show

On the road

They'll perform the headliner while they're over for Download.

Published: 10:55 am, February 23, 2022

Spiritbox have announced their debut UK headline show.

The band - who are also over for Download this spring - will be performing in support of their debut album 'Eternal Blue', out now via Rise Records.

The details are:



JUNE

12 Download Festival

13 O2 Academy, Islington, London



Pre-sale tickets will be available from 10am GMT on Wednesday, 23rd February from Live Nation and the Spiritbox fan club, as well as via the venue and O2 app. Tickets will then go on general sale at 10am GMT on Friday, 25th February.