Spiritbox have booked their debut UK headline show

Spiritbox have announced their debut UK headline show.
The band - who are also over for Download this spring - will be performing in support of their debut album 'Eternal Blue', out now via Rise Records.
The details are:
JUNE
12 Download Festival
13 O2 Academy, Islington, London
Pre-sale tickets will be available from 10am GMT on Wednesday, 23rd February from Live Nation and the Spiritbox fan club, as well as via the venue and O2 app. Tickets will then go on general sale at 10am GMT on Friday, 25th February.