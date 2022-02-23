Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Static Dress, Vein.fm, Deaf Havana, Iann Dior and more.
Order a copy
March 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On the road

Spiritbox have booked their debut UK headline show

They'll perform the headliner while they're over for Download.
Published: 10:55 am, February 23, 2022
Spiritbox have booked their debut UK headline show

Spiritbox have announced their debut UK headline show.

The band - who are also over for Download this spring - will be performing in support of their debut album 'Eternal Blue', out now via Rise Records.

The details are:

JUNE
12 Download Festival
13 O2 Academy, Islington, London

Pre-sale tickets will be available from 10am GMT on Wednesday, 23rd February from Live Nation and the Spiritbox fan club, as well as via the venue and O2 app. Tickets will then go on general sale at 10am GMT on Friday, 25th February.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
NOBRO: "We love to shred"
Proper. have released a new single ahead of their upcoming UK tour
Gen and the Degenerates have dropped their new single, 'Girl God Gun'
Static Dress will release their debut album in May
Gregor Barnett: "Let's celebrate what we have; that's the main energy of the album"
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing