Coming soon

The record's coming in September via Rise Records.

Published: 3:55 pm, May 26, 2021

Spiritbox have announced their debut album, 'Eternal Blue'.

The full-length is set for release on 17th September via Rise Records, featuring a guest spot from Sam Carter from Architects. The band have also shared their new single, 'Secret Garden'.

"We are very anxious to release our album," vocalist Courtney LaPlante says, "it is a body of work we have been accumulating for over two years. Having the recording process put on hold for so long due to the pandemic has made me see that I can never take the experience of tracking an album for granted ever again.

"I must say that although we never intended to wait so long to do this record, I think it did help the songs become stronger. I am so happy with every single song, I wish I could release each one as a single with a music video. They all reflect different moments and influences in our lives.

"We have had enough time to release the exact music we would like to put out into the world, with no need to compromise. Every single note and every single syllable is the music that we have always dreamed of making and we are very proud of it."

Of 'Secret Garden', she adds: "I think this is the most scared I’ve been to put out a song, because I realise as we continue to release music in single format, listeners can start to assume what kind of band we are, and are alarmed when we do not meet those assumptions. I want to continue to showcase the fluidity that is inherent in heavy music, and even though this is just one part of a full body of work that may not sound exactly like this song, it is a song that we love and are obsessed with. I celebrate variation. ‘Secret Garden’ is exciting to me, for this reason. I’m scared but excited, like I’m about to hit the big drop on a roller coaster, and I’m fully embracing that."

The full tracklisting reads:



1. Sun Killer

2. Hurt You

3. Yellowjacket feat. Sam Carter

4. The Summit

5. Secret Garden

6. Silk In The Strings

7. Holy Roller

8. Eternal Blue

9. We Live In A Strange World

10. Halcyon

11. Circle With Me

12. Constance