Watch

It's a cut from their second album.
Published: 4:50 pm, October 26, 2020
Spanish Love Songs have released a new video for 'Self-Destruction (As a Sensible Career Choice)'.

It's a song from the band's second album 'Brave Faces Everyone', which was released earlier this year via Pure Noise Records.

Lead vocalist Dylan Slocum shares: "This song is about feeling trapped. People like to say 'it gets better' about depression or anxiety, but this is about that creeping feeling that it might not. That maybe you'll be stuck feeling a certain way, or working a job you hate, or with a body you hate, forever.

“By the time we decided to do another video, the lockdown blues had gotten pretty intense. Being the ultra-positive band that we are, we decided to throw ourselves little solo parties and invited our fans to do the same. Four hours of footage later, it turned out we all needed the party more than we knew."

Check it out below.

