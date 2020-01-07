Subscribe to Upset
Spanish Love Songs have announced their third album, 'Brave Faces Everyone'

They've also dropped new single, 'Kick'.
Published: 11:52 am, January 07, 2020
Spanish Love Songs have announced their third full-length album.

'Brave Faces Everyone' is due in just a few weeks, on 7th February via Pure Noise Records, with the news arriving alongside lead single 'Kick'.

Dylan Slocum explains: "This album is us honing in on what we think makes our band resonate with people — namely, the feeling that you’re not alone. These are songs about looking outward and finding that, for all our differences, most of us are just trying to get by as the world is going to hell around us. We don’t have any grand ambitions beyond that — we just want people to feel acknowledged. There’s comfort in knowing we’re on the same sinking ship. We want the album to be a knowing nod and a way to make the world a slightly more bearable, even if it’s just for 40 minutes."

Have a listen to 'Kick' below, and catch the five-piece on tour with The Menzingers in February.

