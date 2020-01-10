Subscribe to Upset
Festivals

Frank Carter, Dinosaur Pile-Up and more have signed up for Spanish festival, Mad Cool

They join loads of big names, like Twenty One Pilots and Deftones.
Published: 2:05 pm, January 10, 2020 Photos: Sarah Louise Bennett.
Frank Carter, Dinosaur Pile-Up and more have signed up for Spanish festival, Mad Cool

Frank Carter and Dinosaur Pile-Up have signed up for Spanish festival, Mad Cool

Also new to the line-up, are Glass Animals, Sam Fender, ClairoPlacebo, Kali Uchis, Parcels, The Struts, Black Pumas, Sleep Token, and more.

They join a bill that already features Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Twenty One Pilots, as well as Pixies, alt-J, Tove Lo, Jamie Cullum, Finneas, Pale Waves, Deftones, Foals and Wolf Alice.

Mad Cool will take place from 8th-11th July in Madrid, Spain - keep an eye out for more announcements soon.

2019's event hosted sets from Bring Me The Horizon, Bon Iver, Vampire Weekend, The National, The Cure, The 1975 and loads more.

