Frank Carter, Dinosaur Pile-Up and more have signed up for Spanish festival, Mad Cool

Frank Carter and Dinosaur Pile-Up have signed up for Spanish festival, Mad Cool
Also new to the line-up, are Glass Animals, Sam Fender, Clairo, Placebo, Kali Uchis, Parcels, The Struts, Black Pumas, Sleep Token, and more.
They join a bill that already features Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Twenty One Pilots, as well as Pixies, alt-J, Tove Lo, Jamie Cullum, Finneas, Pale Waves, Deftones, Foals and Wolf Alice.
Mad Cool will take place from 8th-11th July in Madrid, Spain - keep an eye out for more announcements soon.
2019's event hosted sets from Bring Me The Horizon, Bon Iver, Vampire Weekend, The National, The Cure, The 1975 and loads more.