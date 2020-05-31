Spain's Bilbao BBK Live Festival has moved to 2021, with a line-up that features The Killers, Fontaines DC and more

Festivals

It was cancelled for this year, like every other festival ever.

Published: 11:25 am, May 31, 2020

Spain's Bilbao BBK Live Festival has moved to 2021.

The event - which was cancelled for 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 - will host sets from The Killers, Pet Shop Boys, FKA Twigs, Bad Bunny, Fontaines DC (pictured), The Murder Capital and more.

The festival organisers comment: "In Basque we don’t have a cognate for the Spanish word enamorado (“enamored”, “in love”), our word for it is maiteminduta, a compound of two words that aptly speak for us today. So although when we say “Kobetamendi maiteminduta” our idea is “in love with Kobetamendi”, what we’re literally saying is “love-hurt” or “wounded by love for Kobetamendi.” And that’s precisely how we feel today: in love with Kobetamendi for everything it makes us feel, and absolutely gutted to confirm that this summer we won’t have a Bilbao BBK Live 2020. This year it’s just not to be; while we stay home, the mountain rests and renews itself to receive us with all the more energy next year.

"We know that this sadness is shared by the thousands of people who eagerly look forward to their annual appointment with the magic mountain, awaiting us impatiently year after year and inviting us to escape and give ourselves over to total enjoyment of live music. We feel very connected to all of them and we thank them for their support in these times, as we also do you, professionals of the media and communications. Take good care, we can’t wait to see you again in 2021.

"Having run out of options, we began to weigh the possibility of transferring this year’s entire bill to 2021. It’s a bill we had invested a lot of time in, one we were especially proud of and it seemed you all were too. Practically all the artists have shown absolute empathy and willingness to work with us in the situation: those we’ve already managed to reschedule are being announced today, and we’re still working together with the rest to try and make it happen as soon as possible. We’ll keep you in the loop."

The full line-up, so far, for the 8th-10th July event reads:



THE KILLERS

PET SHOP BOYS

BAD BUNNY



BICEP live

BOMBA ESTÉREO

CARIBOU

FKA twigs

SUPERGRASS



AMORANTE

CARIÑO

CHICO BLANCO

EL COLUMPIO ASESINO

FONTAINES D.C.

LEÓN BENAVENTE

MARÍA JOSÉ LLERGO

MEUTE

MOSES SUMNEY

OMAGO

SLOWTHAI

THE MURDER CAPITAL

TINARIWEN

TRIÁNGULO DE AMOR BIZARRO

XABI BANDINI