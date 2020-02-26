Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Milk Teeth, Four Year Strong, Loathe, Nova Twins and more.
Order a copy
March 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon

Spacey Jane's debut album 'Sunlight' is coming this June

Catch the band at Live At Leeds, Hit The North, The Great Escape and more this summer.
Published: 2:48 pm, February 26, 2020
Spacey Jane's debut album 'Sunlight' is coming this June

Spacey Jane have announced their debut album, 'Sunlight'.

Due for release on 12th June, the Perth band's first full-length will coincide with loads of UK festival sets, including stops at Live At Leeds, Hit The North, The Great Escape and more.

“We're so incredibly excited to finally be putting out our first ever album," they comment. "It's been a long time in the making and we can barely keep still over it! Just a couple more months of waiting..”

The track listing reads:

1. Good For You
2. Head Cold
3. Skin
4. Good Grief
5. Wasted On Me
6. Booster Seat
7. Love Me Like I Haven’t Changed
8. Weightless
9. Straightfaced
10. Trucks
11. Hanging
12. Sunlight

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Fontaines D.C., Nasty Cherry and Dream Nails are among 100 new acts for The Great Escape
The nominees for this year's Heavy Music Awards have been revealed
Nova Twins, Lande Hekt, Delair the Liar and The World Is A Beautiful Place are among the new names for 2000trees
The Used have cancelled their upcoming UK tour
Four Year Strong: "We've been going on a journey of, who am I?"
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing