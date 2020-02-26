Spacey Jane's debut album 'Sunlight' is coming this June

Coming soon

Published: 2:48 pm, February 26, 2020

Spacey Jane have announced their debut album, 'Sunlight'.

Due for release on 12th June, the Perth band's first full-length will coincide with loads of UK festival sets, including stops at Live At Leeds, Hit The North, The Great Escape and more.

“We're so incredibly excited to finally be putting out our first ever album," they comment. "It's been a long time in the making and we can barely keep still over it! Just a couple more months of waiting..”

The track listing reads:



1. Good For You

2. Head Cold

3. Skin

4. Good Grief

5. Wasted On Me

6. Booster Seat

7. Love Me Like I Haven’t Changed

8. Weightless

9. Straightfaced

10. Trucks

11. Hanging

12. Sunlight