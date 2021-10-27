Spacey Jane have announced new and upgraded shows for their UK tour next year

On tour

The band recently returned with a new single ‘Lunchtime’, following up on last year’s debut album ‘Sunlight’.

Published: 11:13 am, October 27, 2021

Aussie four-piece Spacey Jane have announced an upgraded UK & European headline tour, after the initial run of dates sold out in a matter of hours.

The band recently returned with a new single ‘Lunchtime’, following up on last year’s debut album ‘Sunlight’.

A run of shows for April 2022 were announced around the track, with tickets selling out in quick sharp style. They’ve now upgraded multiple dates on the tour, including London which has been moved from Lafayette to Electric Brixton. New shows in Bristol, Southampton and Leeds have also been added. You can grab tickets to Spacey Jane’s UK dates here.

Talking about ‘Lunchtime’, frontman Caleb Harper says: “I wrote this song while experiencing severe hangover anxiety and feeling extremely hopeless. It’s fun to juxtapose fast upbeat instrumentation with somber lyrics and themes. I’m trying to explain how I feel like I’m just going through the motions with love, career, friends and family. I felt like everything was just happening because it had to and not because I cared about it.”