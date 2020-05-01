Subscribe to Upset
It's a breakup tune.
Published: 4:45 pm, May 01, 2020
Spacey Jane have shared their new single, 'Straightfaced'.

It's a cut from their debut album, 'Sunlight'. Due for release on 12th June, the Perth band's first full-length was meant to coincide with loads of UK festival sets, but unfortunately, their plans have changed somewhat.

Singer Caleb Harper wrote the song prior to a breakup, he explains: “It was a powerful reference point for me throughout the months of heartache, a good consolidation of feelings amongst a wave of emotions.

“It was actually the first time I completely recorded a demo and sent it to the band before I’d played it for them in a jam. Everyone loved the song and got onto writing their own parts so when we came together, we more or less had a complete song straight away.”

Give it a listen below.

