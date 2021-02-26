Liverpool festival Sound City is going to take place in October

Festivals

Feat. The Murder Capital and more.

Published: 11:19 am, February 26, 2021

Liverpool festival Sound City has announced details of its rescheduled 2021 event.

Set to take place from 1st-3rd October in various venues around the city, the line-up includes the likes of The Murder Capital (pictured), Rejjie Snow, The Snuts, Abbie Ozard, The Lathums and Lanterns on the Lake. 100s more acts are also still to be announced.

Managing Director of Sound CIty, Becky Ayres says: “I can’t believe that it’s been nearly two years since the last time we came together at Sound City, and that anticipation to get back to showcasing the best in new music has never been greater. Enjoying amazing new artists in incredible venues is what makes Sound City great, and we’re excited to bring together genre-pushing favourites, thrilling live bands and must-see moments this October. With many more names to be announced, including a special third headliner, finally welcoming everyone back to Sound City is going to be a very special moment. We can’t wait”

Tickets for Sound City are on sale now.