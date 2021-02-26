Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Royal Blood, Chase Atlantic, Weezer, nothing,nowhere. and loads more.
Order a copy
March 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Festivals

Liverpool festival Sound City is going to take place in October

Feat. The Murder Capital and more.
Published: 11:19 am, February 26, 2021
Liverpool festival Sound City is going to take place in October

Liverpool festival Sound City has announced details of its rescheduled 2021 event.

Set to take place from 1st-3rd October in various venues around the city, the line-up includes the likes of The Murder Capital (pictured), Rejjie Snow, The Snuts, Abbie Ozard, The Lathums and Lanterns on the Lake. 100s more acts are also still to be announced.

Managing Director of Sound CIty, Becky Ayres says: “I can’t believe that it’s been nearly two years since the last time we came together at Sound City, and that anticipation to get back to showcasing the best in new music has never been greater. Enjoying amazing new artists in incredible venues is what makes Sound City great, and we’re excited to bring together genre-pushing favourites, thrilling live bands and must-see moments this October. With many more names to be announced, including a special third headliner, finally welcoming everyone back to Sound City is going to be a very special moment. We can’t wait”

Tickets for Sound City are on sale now.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Cane Hill have shared a video for their new single, 'God Is The Enemy'
Of Mice & Men have dropped the final track from their new EP, 'Timeless'
The Great Escape's 2021 festival will be held online
Tigercub have announced a new album with their latest single, 'Stop Beating on My Heart (Like a Bass Drum)'
Gloo are teasing their upcoming album with new single 'Down'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing