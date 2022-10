Festival

Feat. Opus Kink, The Goa Express and more.

Published: 5:16 pm, October 26, 2022

Sound City Festival has confirmed the first batch of artists for 2023.

Maisie Peters will top the bill, with further performances from Opus Kink, Malady, SOFY, Courting, The Goa Express (pictured), Trampolene, Shelf Lives and more.

The event will be held across a range of Liverpool venues from 28th-30th April. Tickets for Sound City Festival are on sale from 10am, Friday 28th October.