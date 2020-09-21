The Mysterines and The Murder Capital have signed up for Sound City 2021

Festivals

Tickets are on sale this week.

Published: 11:03 am, September 21, 2020

The Mysterines (pictured) and The Murder Capital are among the first names for Sound City 2021.

The Liverpool event will take place from 30th April-2nd May, with a ticket pre-sale kicking off on Wednesday (23rd September), followed by a general sale on Friday (25th September).

Also on the bill, are Rejjie Snow, Red Rum Club, Jamie Webster, The Snuts, The Mysterines, The Lathums, Abbie Ozard, Thomas Headon, Lanterns On The Lake, Louis Berry, TTRRUUCES, Working Men's Club and more.

The Mysterines comment: “We're so excited to be playing Sound City next year. As it's our hometown we always look forward to playing shows in Liverpool. We've missed festivals this summer so much and we can't wait to play!”

The festival is also once again working with Keychange, aiming to achieve a 50% representation of women and minority genders by 2022.