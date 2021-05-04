Solidarity Not Silence defendants have teamed up with Kathleen Hanna for new single, ‘This Is Sisterhood’

Listen

They're raising money for their legal defence.

Published: 10:32 pm, May 04, 2021 Photos: Martyna Wisniewska / Gingerdope.

Solidarity Not Silence defendants have teamed up for new single ‘This Is Sisterhood’.

The track also features supporter Kathleen Hanna (Bikini Kill) plus gang vocals and instrumental contributions from musicians from across the DIY punk community, to raise money for their legal defence.

A press release explains: “Solidarity not Silence is a campaign raising money for the legal costs of a group of women who are fighting a defamation claim made against them, after each of them spoke up about their accuser’s alleged abuse of women. A number of his former partners, as well as feminist musicians who spoke out in support, including Nadia Javed of The Tuts and Ren Aldridge of Petrol Girls, are facing a libel claim. Their case is immensely relevant in the aftermath of #MeToo and could affect legal precedent on how similar cases are treated by the law.

“The group of women has been fighting this case for over four years, and is desperately trying to fundraise enough money to maintain their legal representation. Since launching their crowdfunder – and again since identities were made public – they have received an extraordinary amount of support. It seems that their case resonates with many people who have had similar experiences of being silenced by someone with more power, fame or financial backing.

“However, they have now reached a crucial point in the case, where costs are escalating rapidly. Therefore, in an attempt to reach out beyond their usual networks they wrote and recorded this powerful single, which tells the compelling story of their legal battle, in 2019 and are now releasing it into the world. Their strategy in releasing the track is twofold: firstly they hope to raise money directly through digital downloads and merch sales, but ultimately the goal is to tell their story and get as much attention, and therefore donations, to their crowdfunder as possible.”

The collective adds: “At the end of the day, we’re musicians not lawyers. We can’t fight this case without the help of our lawyers, but what we can do, is use our skills and resources as musicians to tell our story, and build the momentum that we need to expand our fundraising campaign and keep covering our legal costs.”