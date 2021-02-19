Softcult have announced their debut EP with new single, 'Uzumaki'

Watch

The EP is due in April.

Published: 1:13 pm, February 19, 2021

Softcult have announced their debut EP, 'Year of the Rat'.

It's due for release on 16th April via Easy Life Records, preceded by the Ontario-based twins' second single 'Uzumaki'.

Of the track, vocalist and guitarist Mercedes Arn Horn explains: "We wrote Uzumaki about the aftermath of a traumatic experience. 35% of women worldwide have experienced physical or sexual violence, and about 10 of every 100 women in North America suffers from PTSD as a result. It’s a huge problem that no one seems to want to talk about. I’ve personally experienced physical and mental abuse, and we’ve both experienced harassment and assault in our lives."

Of the video, she adds: "We wanted the video to make a clear statement about the issue of abuse and assault, so we filmed in locations late at night where women generally feel the most unsafe. We wanted to hit people over the head with the message, our goal was to make the viewer feel uncomfortable, constantly questioning where the danger could be coming from."

Check it out below.