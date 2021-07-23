Softcult confront everyday prejudice with their brand new single, 'Spit It Out'

Watch

Published: 4:11 pm, July 23, 2021

Softcult have dropped a brand new single, 'Spit It Out'.

The track follows on from the release of Phoenix and Mercedes Arn Horn debut EP, 'Year of the Rat'.

"We wrote ‘Spit It Out’ about rejecting harmful ideologies that we’ve come to accept as normal, even though they perpetuate our own oppression," the Canadian duo explain.

"Most people understand that misogyny, sexism, racism, etc are wrong, but don’t often notice when it occurs in our everyday lives, in the media, or how we’ve been conditioned to perceive the world.

"It all starts with questioning them in the first place, and then deciding that we aren’t going to continue to contribute to them."

