The duo0 are about to support Incubus on tour.

Published: 2:58 pm, September 26, 2022

Softcult are back with their new single, 'One Of A Million'.

The track arrives to coincide with their support tour with Incubus, which kicks off on 28th September in Birmingham.

Mercedes says of the single: "Originally, I was writing from a frustrating perspective, expressing my feelings about the people in our society who think they are the exception and can justify repeating selfish actions, no matter who they harm in the process. As the song began to take shape, it also became about my own personal insecurities and fear of being ordinary and unexceptional, but the more I thought about it and wrote about it, I realized that accepting how similar we all are as human beings is a comforting sentiment, if not a vital one. The more we relate to each other and acknowledge our similarities, the more empathy and compassion we will have for one another. The more divided we are, the longer these issues get drawn out instead of solved. It’s important to not only celebrate our diversity and unique-ness, but also to remember that at a very basic level we are all more the same than different."

Check out the track below, and catch the band live at the following:



SEPTEMBER

28 O2 Academy, Birmingham w/ Incubus

29 Royal Albert Hall, London w/ Incubus

30 Royal Albert Hall, London w/ Incubus



OCTOBER

02 O2 Apollo, Manchester w/ Incubus