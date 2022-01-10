Subscribe to Upset
December 2021 / January 2022
Watch

Softcult have shared a new single and video, 'Gaslight'

The duo have a new EP coming very soon indeed.
Published: 11:18 am, January 10, 2022
Softcult have shared a new single and video, 'Gaslight'

Canadian duo Softcult have shared a new single and video, 'Gaslight'.

It's a cut from their recently-announced EP 'Year of the Snake', set for release on 8th February 2022 via Easy Life Records.

Mercedes Arn-Horn explains: “We wrote this song about gaslighting and how it really messes with your head and your perception of reality. Being in a relationship that constantly makes you question your decisions and actions, your feelings and emotions, even your soundness of mind. It’s a tactic that many abusers and groomers will use to tear down your defences and make you easier to manipulate. We wanted to raise awareness of this manipulation technique so that whoever hears the song will be able to recognize those red flags if they encounter that kind of behaviour.”

Check it out below.

Yard Act: "Everyone's just trying to get by, and everyone's knackered"
