Softcult have announced their new EP, ‘See You In The Dark’

Check out teaser track ‘Drain’ now.

Published: 3:08 pm, November 03, 2022

Softcult have announced an upcoming EP, ‘See You In The Dark’.

The news arrives alongside teaser track ‘Drain’, of which Mercedes says: “it’s disgusting how making a profit is a higher priority for those in power than a sustainable environment. Seeing hollow shows of performative “action” from these world leaders and multi-million dollar companies that don’t offer any actual solutions just adds to my frustration, because it feels like we’re being manipulated and lied to in the most disgustingly condescending way."

“There are people out there who could end world hunger right now in exchange for 10% less of their billions,” she continues. “There are legislations that could reverse climate change in time to save this dying planet and spare future generations a pretty horrific existence. But these bloated fucking dragons would rather die hoarding more wealth than they could ever spend in a lifetime than part with a little to help save the world. To think these billionaires actually give a shit about us or our quality of life is just naive. So because of the one percent’s greed, their legacy will be our eventual extinction.”

‘See You In The Dark’ will arrive on 24th March via Easy Life Records, and also includes the previous single, ‘One Of A Million’.