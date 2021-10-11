Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Employed To Serve, Thrice, State Champs, Twin Atlantic and more
Order a copy
October 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Softcult have announced a new EP, dropped new track 'BWBB'

'BWB', or 'Boys Will Be Boys' was written about "gender violence and the double standard, hypocrisy and dissonance of the ‘bro code’," the duo explain.
Published: 9:43 am, October 11, 2021
Softcult have announced a new EP, dropped new track 'BWBB'

Canadian duo Softcult have announced a new EP, 'Year of the Snake', and debuted a brand new track from it, 'BWBB'

'BWB', or 'Boys Will Be Boys' was written about "gender violence and the double standard, hypocrisy and dissonance of the ‘bro code’," the duo explain. "Covering up for your buddies after they’ve assaulted someone creates a dangerous environment, especially for women."

“All of us need to be allies in this fight against gender violence and hold our circles accountable. The line “if there’s one in your company, I wonder when they’re gonna come for me” sums it up pretty well.”

'Year of the Snake' is set for release on 8th February 2022 via East Life Records. You can check out the video for 'BWBB' below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Måneskin have debuted a new single, 'MAMMAMIA'
Crossfaith have shared a brand new track, 'Fell Alive'
blanket: "The album's about the way we all obsess over each other's lives"
Check out NOBRO's new single, 'Better Each Day'
nothing, nowhere. has shared a brand new single, 'Pieces of You'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing