Softcult have announced a new EP, dropped new track 'BWBB'

Published: 9:43 am, October 11, 2021

Canadian duo Softcult have announced a new EP, 'Year of the Snake', and debuted a brand new track from it, 'BWBB'

'BWB', or 'Boys Will Be Boys' was written about "gender violence and the double standard, hypocrisy and dissonance of the ‘bro code’," the duo explain. "Covering up for your buddies after they’ve assaulted someone creates a dangerous environment, especially for women."

“All of us need to be allies in this fight against gender violence and hold our circles accountable. The line “if there’s one in your company, I wonder when they’re gonna come for me” sums it up pretty well.”

'Year of the Snake' is set for release on 8th February 2022 via East Life Records. You can check out the video for 'BWBB' below.