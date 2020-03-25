Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring All Time Low, Code Orange, Bury Tomorrow and more.
Order a copy
April 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Social Animals have shared a new video for their new break-up anthem, 'Get Over It'

The song appears on a new 7".
Published: 11:01 am, March 25, 2020
Social Animals have shared a new video for their new break-up anthem, 'Get Over It'

Social Animals have shared a new video for their new break-up anthem, 'Get Over It'.

The song appears on a new 7", alongside previous tracks 'Best Years' and 'Bad Things', and coincides with an early end to their European touring plans thanks to COVID-19.

Vocalist and guitarist Dedric Clark says: "A lot of images from a lot of different apartments wash over me when I think of this song. It feels like I only remember the mornings. Always waiting on a text, or for someone to pick up the phone. I’ve changed my number since then. 

"It felt natural to film the video in a similar scene, and our director Gus Black nailed the landscape from our first phone call. He understood the deliberate contrast between the energetic soundscape and the desperate lyrics, allowing us to visually mimic the ritual highs and lows of waiting around for the feel-good mailman."

Check out 'Get Over It' below, and read more about the band in the March issue of Upset, out now.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Enter Shikari are going to take their album on the road for a huge end of year tour
Gender Roles check in from the road
The Heavy Music Awards have moved to September
Wallflower's debut album is coming in June
Jamie Lenman has released a new single and video, and announced a live TRL-style Facebook event
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing