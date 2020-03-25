Watch

The song appears on a new 7".

Published: 11:01 am, March 25, 2020

Social Animals have shared a new video for their new break-up anthem, 'Get Over It'.

The song appears on a new 7", alongside previous tracks 'Best Years' and 'Bad Things', and coincides with an early end to their European touring plans thanks to COVID-19.

Vocalist and guitarist Dedric Clark says: "A lot of images from a lot of different apartments wash over me when I think of this song. It feels like I only remember the mornings. Always waiting on a text, or for someone to pick up the phone. I’ve changed my number since then.

"It felt natural to film the video in a similar scene, and our director Gus Black nailed the landscape from our first phone call. He understood the deliberate contrast between the energetic soundscape and the desperate lyrics, allowing us to visually mimic the ritual highs and lows of waiting around for the feel-good mailman."

Check out 'Get Over It' below, and read more about the band in the March issue of Upset, out now.