"Missing someone can be addicting."

Published: 11:06 am, March 06, 2020

Social Animals have shared their new break-up anthem, 'Get Over It'.

The song appears on a new 7", alongside previous tracks 'Best Years' and 'Bad Things', and coincides with news of a fan showcase at The Social in London on 23rd March, which they'll perform while they're over supporting Ash on their UK/EU tour.

Dedric Clark, vocals and guitar, explains: “Missing someone can be addicting. Either you learn to live with that loneliness or you try to find a way to get over it. In this song, like scratching an itch until it bleeds just to find relief in a different type of ache, it’s trading one addiction for another. Even the comedown is a part of the hook, because it allows you to focus on that physical pain instead of the one that actually matters"

Check out 'Get Over It' below, and read more about the band in the March issue of Upset, out now.