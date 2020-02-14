Coming soon

It'll feature 'Bad Things', 'Best Years' and 'Get Over It'.

Published: 9:29 pm, February 14, 2020

Social Animals are gearing up to release a new limited edition 7".

'Best Years' is due out on 20th March via Rise Records, backed by fellow single 'Get Over It' (out on 6th March), and 'Bad Things' too.

“Bad Things, Best Years and Get Over It share the common thread of the strain of separation," says Dedric Clark. "Whether it be distance or mindset, these songs are an examination into the long-term effects of prolonged disconnection and the ways we deal with loneliness."

The band have also been announced as the support on Ash's UK and European tour, which comes to London's Roundhouse on 27th March.