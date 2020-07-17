Watch

And they've announced a new livestream, too.

Social Animals have released a new single, 'Something to Keep Me Awake'.

Recorded pre-COVID-19 at Chris Carrabba’s home studio (Dashboard Confessional), the track arrives with news of a 14-hour livestream to be held on 31st July on YouTube in support U.S. non-profit HeadCount, for which they’ll take inspiration from Allen Ginsberg’s ‘Falling Asleep In America’ – putting the poet’s words to music.

“It’s hard to watch the news today without a Xanax bar," Dedric Clark explains. "We recorded ‘Something To Keep Me Awake’ with our friend Chris Carrabba in his home studio, and he adds some anger through his backing vocals throughout the track.

"It’s fitting, because if you’re not angry right now, you’re not listening. Every morning when I wake up in this strange new world we live in, I have to find new ways to stay motivated and keep myself awake. It’d be easier to sleep through it.

"But that simply isn’t an option. So we’re not going to “wait until this blows over” to share this with you, because it shouldn’t just blow over. We need to sit with our situation, and find out what really matters to us and how we can help. Stay safe out there."

Check out 'Something to Keep Me Awake' below.