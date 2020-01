Watch

Published: 11:46 am, January 17, 2020

Already creating somewhat of a buzz, Social Animals have dropped a brand new track.

Titled 'Best Years', it comes alongside a classy black and white video, which you can check out below.

“Constant travel turns you into a ghost in your own home," explains frontman Dedric Clark, speaking about the track's lyrical content. "The first time you leave, there are tears when you go and tears when you return. The tenth time, nobody asks where you’re going. The hundredth time, nobody cares.”