The song follows up on last year’s ‘Bad Things’, ‘Best Years’ and ‘Get Over It’, with more music “coming soon”.

Published: 3:07 pm, October 25, 2021

Social Animals have dropped a new single, ‘Adults’.

Released via Rise Records, singer Dedric Clark explains: “I wrote this song about the moment you realise all your friends are adults now, and you’re still calling for a ride home on Tuesday night. Now they have something to say about it, and you have to decide whether you’re ready to hear it or not.”

You can check out ‘Adults’ below.