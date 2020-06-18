Listen

Catch Soccer Mommy on tour next February.

Published: 9:23 pm, June 18, 2020

Soccer Mommy's third instalment of her ‘Soccer Mommy & Friends’ series features MGMT’s Andrew Vanwyngarden, aka Gentle Dom.

The project sees Soccer Mommy teaming up with a different artist every two weeks, including Beabadoobee and Beach Bunny, with this latest one featuring Gentle Dom's remix of Soccer Mommy’s 'circle the drain', and Soccer Mommy's covers of MGMT’s 'Indie Rokkers'.

Soccer Mommy explains:“I love MGMT so it was hard to pick a song to cover, they have so many great ones. I ended up choosing ‘Indie Rokkers’ because I thought it would fit my voice and my style the best. I also just thought it’d be cool to do a deep cut since a lot of people have already covered some of the bigger MGMT songs.”

Andrew adds: “V psyched to try out adding some additional seasoning to the already tasteful sounds of Soccer Mommy. With the proceeds going to great organizations like Oxfam COVID relief and The National Bailout fund, it made it even more spicy.”

Check out the latest instalment below, and catch Soccer Mommy on tour next February.