Watch

Soccer Mommy has shared a new video for 'Feel It All The Time'

It's a cut from her recent third album.
Published: 12:06 pm, November 17, 2022
Soccer Mommy has released a new video for ‘Feel It All The Time’.

It's a cut from her recent third album, ‘Sometimes, Forever’, and was directed by Zev Magasis (Alex G, Supreme).

“‘Feel It All The Time’ is a song that felt really easy and honest for me as soon as I wrote it,” she explains. “It uses this idea of an old truck to kind of compare this feeling of aging too fast. There are also these glimpses of light and freedom, from something as simple as the wind in your hair, that can make you feel alive.”

Check it out below.

