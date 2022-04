Listen

The second preview of the new record – which is set for release on 24th June via Loma Vista – it follows up on lead single ‘Shotgun’.

Published: 2:16 pm, April 20, 2022

Soccer Mommy has debuted another track from her forthcoming album ‘Sometimes, Forever’, ‘Unholy Affliction’.

Produced by Daniel Lopatin of Oneohtrix Point Never shows a different side to Soccer Mommy, showcasing the new collaboration at its most expansive. You can check it out below.