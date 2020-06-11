Soccer Mommy has teamed up with Beabadoobee for the second instalment of her ‘Soccer Mommy & Friends’ series

Listen

Catch Soccer Mommy on tour next February.

Published: 10:53 pm, June 11, 2020

Soccer Mommy has revealed the second instalment of her ‘Soccer Mommy & Friends’ series.

The project sees Soccer Mommy teaming up with a different artist every two weeks, including the likes of Beabadoobee - as per this latest one, feat. Bea's 'If You Want To' and Sophie's 'night swimming' - MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden and Beach Bunny.

Soccer Mommy explains: “I wanted to put this demo out because I like how stripped back and simple it is. It’s not that far off from the album version but it just kind of gets to the core of the song.”

"I’m excited to be a part of this compilation with Soccer Mommy,” Beabadoobee adds. “We met last year in London and have a lot of musical similarities. I’m honoured to help in any way with the proceeds going to charities for Covid and BLM. My song on the compilation is an original demo of ‘If You Want To’ recorded in London before recording the full band version.”

The releases can be streamed/downloaded over on Bandcamp here, with all proceeds from Soccer Mommy & Friends being donated to Oxfam’s Covid-19 relief fund - working with partners to reach more than 14 million people in nearly 50 countries around the world who are left vulnerable during this time.

Check out the latest instalment below, and catch Soccer Mommy on tour next February.