Soccer Mommy has launched a new covers series, Soccer Mommy & Friends

Published: 7:28 pm, May 21, 2020

Soccer Mommy has launched a new cover series of singles, Soccer Mommy & Friends.

The project will have a new drop every two weeks, with Soccer Mommy covering one of the guest's songs, and the guest covering Soccer Mommy in return.

The first instalment sees Jay Som take on ‘lucy’, and Soccer Mommy have a go at ‘I Think You’re Alright’. Beabadoobee, MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden and Beach Bunny are also confirmed for future spots.

Soccer Mommy explains: “I’m super excited to kick things off with this Jay Som collab because Melina really made such an awesome new version of ‘lucy’. I have also always loved her song ‘I Think You’re Alright,’ so it was great to get a chance to cover it. It has such a sweet tenderness to it that just makes you feel warm inside”.



The releases can be streamed/downloaded over on Bandcamp here, with all proceeds from Soccer Mommy & Friends being donated to Oxfam’s Covid-19 relief fund.