She's taking her tune 'crawling in my skin' on the virtual road.

Published: 10:30 pm, May 07, 2020

Soccer Mommy has launched a new 8-bit video tour for 'crawling in my skin'.

The track is taken from her recent second album 'Color Theory', which was released back in February, and arrives ahead of what should've been a busy summer of touring and festivals.

“It’s really hard having our tour be postponed because I was really excited to play all of the songs on color theory for everyone, ‘crawling in my skin’ in particular,” Allison says. “I hope this little 8-bit performance can hold everyone over until the tour can happen.”

She's shared several videos for different locations; give Austin a watch below, and check the rest out here.