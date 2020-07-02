Soccer Mommy and SASAMI have covered The Cars and System of a Down

Listen

It's the final instalment of Soccer Mommy's singles series.

Published: 10:03 pm, July 02, 2020

The running series sees a different artist team up with Soccer Mommy for each edition, with the latest seeing Soccer Mommy release a cover of The Cars’ 'Drive', and SASAMI’s cover of System of a Down’s 'Toxicity'.

“I’m really glad to get to release this cover of Drive," she says. "It’s a song I’ve loved for a long time that I started covering pretty recently. It was nice to get to record one last thing in the studio before everything shut down."

