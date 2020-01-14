Coming soon

The news arrives alongside lead single 'circle the drain'.

Published: 4:13 pm, January 14, 2020

Soccer Mommy has announced her second album, 'color theory'.

Due for release on 28th February, the news arrives alongside lead single 'circle the drain', and a not-long-announced European tour booked in for June.

“I wanted the experience of listening to color theory to feel like finding a dusty old cassette tape that has become messed up over time, because that’s what this album is: an expression of all the things that have slowly degraded me personally,” she says.

“The production warps, the guitar solos occasionally glitch, the melodies can be poppy and deceptively cheerful. To me, it sounds like the music of my childhood distressed and, in some instances, decaying.”

Check out 'circle the drain' below, and catch Soccer Mommy on tour at the following:



JUNE

16 Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

18 London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

19 Bristol, UK @ Trinity

20 Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

22 Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

23 Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

24 Manchester, UK @ Gorilla