Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring The Faim, Creeper, Frank Iero, SWMRS, Pup and more.
Order a copy
December 2019 / January 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Coming soon

Soccer Mommy has announced her second album, 'color theory'

The news arrives alongside lead single 'circle the drain'.
Published: 4:13 pm, January 14, 2020
Soccer Mommy has announced her second album, 'color theory'

Soccer Mommy has announced her second album, 'color theory'.

Due for release on 28th February, the news arrives alongside lead single 'circle the drain', and a not-long-announced European tour booked in for June.

“I wanted the experience of listening to color theory to feel like finding a dusty old cassette tape that has become messed up over time, because that’s what this album is: an expression of all the things that have slowly degraded me personally,” she says.

“The production warps, the guitar solos occasionally glitch, the melodies can be poppy and deceptively cheerful. To me, it sounds like the music of my childhood distressed and, in some instances, decaying.”

Check out 'circle the drain' below, and catch Soccer Mommy on tour at the following:

JUNE
16 Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
18 London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
19 Bristol, UK @ Trinity
20 Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon
22 Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall
23 Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
24 Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Hayley Williams is continuing to tease her new solo project, Petals For Armor
Yungblud is going to play an intimate show for BRITs Week Together With O2 For War Child
Petrol Girls are celebrating the start of their UK tour with a new video for 'Monstrous'
Twin Atlantic head to Ireland for their new 'Barcelona' video
Orchards' debut album 'Lovecore' is coming this March, followed by a new headline tour
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing