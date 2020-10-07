snake eyes have shared their new track 'listen', from upcoming debut EP 'skeletons'

Listen

Their new EP is only a few days away.

Published: 10:47 am, October 07, 2020

snake eyes have shared their new track 'listen'.

It's a cut from the band's very-nearly-here debut EP 'skeletons', out this Friday, 9th October.

"This was a riff I’d had knocking about for ages," says guitarist and vocalist Jim Heffy. "In a previous band it got totally shut down for sounding too similar to “Kelly Clarkson" but I finally fixed it up when writing for this record.

"There’s a few different things going on lyrically... but it’s basically about a terrible house mate who would have BIG rows with his girlfriend nightly. Just had to make something of it as I’d been sat on the idea for so long and kinda had those QOTSA vibes. The good shit."

Check it out below.