August 2020
snake eyes have shared a new stripped-down live video for their debut single, ‘don’t worry’

They've gone for a trip down the coast.
Published: 9:40 pm, July 28, 2020
snake eyes have shared a new stripped-down live video for their debut single, ‘don’t worry’.

Shot on the south coast in Hastings, the song was the first vocalist and guitarist Jim Heffy wrote for the Brighton-based band, “amongst a bunch of naff ones that never made the cut,” he says.

“It was short and to the point, had energy and felt like a good way to start a record or a live set. It’s written about these lovely ladies I used to work with who would always, always fuss over me."

Give it a watch below.

