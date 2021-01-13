Subscribe to Upset
December 2020 / January 2021
snake eyes have shared a video for one of the b-sides from their new EP - check out '20 bottles'

It's about a dodgy housemate.
Published: 1:36 pm, January 13, 2021
snake eyes have shared a video for '20 bottles'.

It's a b-side from the band's just-released debut EP 'skeletons', which arrived at the back-end of last year.

“‘20 bottles’ was written about an old housemate I had who was troubled, to say the least,” says vocalist and guitarist Jim Heffy.

“The song kind of speaks for itself but let’s just say I was glad when the lease ended and I could finally move out. It was originally intended for the skeletons ep but we decided it’d be good to start the new year with - a song that’s full of beans! Excited to get out and play this one live!”

Check it out below.

