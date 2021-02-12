Slowly Slowly have teamed-up with Yours Truly for new single 'First Love'

Listen

"Her harmonies and tonality really made the song feel complete."

February 12, 2021

Slowly Slowly have teamed-up with Yours Truly vocalist Mikaila Delgado for new single 'First Love'.

It's a track from 'Race Car Blues - Chapter 2', which is out from 26th February and features music from the same sessions as 2020 album 'Race Car Blues'.

Slowly Slowly's Ben Stewart says the song explores "the rose coloured glasses of retrospection and running from the past. I wanted a song that captured the duality of wanting to forget someone, but holding their memory dearly."

Of the collab, he adds: "I approached Mikaila about the collaboration as I'm a huge fan of Yours Truly. She instantly understood the vibe we were going for and was incredible to work with. Mikaila was really intuitive with building the vocal arrangement, her harmonies and tonality really made the song feel complete."

