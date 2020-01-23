Coming soon

Published: 8:19 pm, January 23, 2020

Slowly Slowly have announced their new album, 'Race Car Blues'.

Due on 28th February via UNFD, the Melbourne band's third record follows on from 2018's 'St. Leonards' and is preceded by its title-track.

"For me, Race Car Blues (album) feels like not being a victim anymore, in any sense of it, and really taking responsibility," says frontman Ben Stewart.

"You realise as you get to your late 20s, no one’s going to fix you, no one gives a fuck, the world keeps turning and everyone’s on their own trajectories.

"If you’re not looking out for yourself, you’ll just get left behind or fall by the wayside, you'll wake up and all of those dreams you had don’t get actualised."

He adds: "For me, it was about knuckling down and asking myself, “what’s important to me?”. If being a good, honest songwriter was important to me, I’m obviously going to be a lot better at that if I’m a happier person in myself, and confident. It was about creating an environment where I could do that."