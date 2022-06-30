Coming soon

Published: 5:19 pm, June 30, 2022

Slowly Slowly have announced their new album 'Daisy Chain'.

Set for release on 4th November via UNFD, the news arrives alongside the record's title-track.

"Daisy Chain, I feel, is a culmination point," shares vocalist Ben Stewart. "It’s a story about how the strongest supports in your life can also be the most delicate. It’s about how lucky I am. It’s about growing up, accepting myself. Life is not linear; it seems for me to be this constant circular process. It’s about the ugly nature of fate and and how if we don’t find the beauty in it we’re doomed for failure. It’s about the process of turning a blind eye to the weakest parts of yourself so you never grow. It’s about hating yourself. ‘Daisy chain, stay the same’ is a mantra for me about keeping the things I care about most front of mind at all times - there is freedom in that. It’s about the golden years, being every year, from now on."

Of the song, he adds: “I wrote this love song over 10 years ago, and when I listened back to the demo I was flooded with emotion. I mainly felt pity at all of the angst, competitiveness and self-deprecation that plagued my younger years when navigating love. It was quite sad but empowering to see how far I’ve come in trying to mend that. I had always envisaged Chris from Dashboard singing on the record, and so for this to become a reality is a serendipitous ending of that chapter in my life.”

The tracklisting reads:



1. Daisy Chain

2. Blueprint

3. Turn It Around

4. Forget You

5. Nothing On

6. Achilles' Heel

7. Hold My Breath

8. Medicine

9. God

10. Longshot

11. Moving Trains Feat. Dashboard Confessional

12. Papier-Mache