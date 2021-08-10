Slow Down Molasses have shared 'Some Fine Action', from their upcoming album

Listen

They've a new album due later this year.

Slow Down Molasses have shared their new single, 'Some Fine Action'.

It's a cut from the fuzzy shoegaze band's upcoming album 'Minor Deaths'; the follow-up to 2016's '100% Sunshine'.

Frontman Tyson McShane says: "Some Fine Action was my attempt at writing a love song, but in typical fashion, instead I couldn’t help but focus on the self-doubt, self-loathing, and struggle to be better that often accompanies even the best relationships.

"I’ve often thought that the best thing you can ask for in a partner is someone who will hold you to account and keep you striving to better, while equally being able drag you out of the worst depths when you need. I guess commiserating on those ideas is my version of a love song."

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour in the UK this October.