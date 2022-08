Watch

It's from the group's new album, coming in September.

Published: 5:28 pm, August 05, 2022

Slipknot have shared their new single, 'Yen'.

It's a cut from their not-long-announced new album, 'The End, So Far', set for release on 30th September via Roadrunner Records.

M. Shawn ‘clown’ Crahan. says of the release: "New Music, new art, and new beginnings. Get ready for the end."

Check out the single below; the album's full tracklisting reads:



Adderall

The Dying Song (Time To Sing)

The Chapeltown Rag

Yen

Hivemind

Warranty

Medicine For The Dead

Acidic

Heirloom

H377

De Sade

Finale