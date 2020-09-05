Slipknot, Nova Twins and BMTH are among the winners at this year's Heavy Music Awards

Slipknot, Nova Twins (pictured) and BMTH are among the winners at this year's Heavy Music Awards.
The fourth annual event was originally set to take place at London O2 Kentish Town Forum in May, but instead was streamed live on the Amazon Music UK Twitch channel earlier this week, with twelve categories including Best Album, Best Festival, Best UK Band and more.
The full list of winners reads:
BEST ALBUM Presented by Amazon Music
Slipknot ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ (Roadrunner Records / Produced by Greg Fidelman)
BEST VIDEO Presented by Moshhh
Don Broco ‘Action’ (Sharptone Records / Directed by Benjamin Roberds)
BEST FESTIVAL Presented by Ticketmaster
Download Festival
BEST PHOTOGRAPHER
Ester Segarra
BEST PRODUCER Presented by AfterLive Music
Catherine Marks
BEST ALBUM ARTWORK
Baroness ‘Gold and Grey’ (Abraxan Hymns / Artwork by John Dyer Baizley)
BEST UK BREAKTHROUGH BAND - Presented by Primordial Radio
Nova Twins (333 Wreckords)
BEST INTERNATIONAL BREAKTHROUGH BAND Presented by Subfrantic
Polaris (Sharptone Records)
BEST INTERNATIONAL BAND Presented by eOne
Slipknot (Roadrunner Records)
BEST LIVE BAND Presented by O2 Forum Kentish Town
Rammstein (Universal)
BEST UK BAND - Presented by Amazon Music
Bring Me The Horizon (RCA Records)
THE H - Awarded for exceptional positive contribution to the heavy music scene
Dom Fraser & Space