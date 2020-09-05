Slipknot, Nova Twins and BMTH are among the winners at this year's Heavy Music Awards

News

The event was streamed online.

Slipknot, Nova Twins (pictured) and BMTH are among the winners at this year's Heavy Music Awards.

The fourth annual event was originally set to take place at London O2 Kentish Town Forum in May, but instead was streamed live on the Amazon Music UK Twitch channel earlier this week, with twelve categories including Best Album, Best Festival, Best UK Band and more.

The full list of winners reads:



BEST ALBUM Presented by Amazon Music

Slipknot ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ (Roadrunner Records / Produced by Greg Fidelman)



BEST VIDEO Presented by Moshhh

Don Broco ‘Action’ (Sharptone Records / Directed by Benjamin Roberds)



BEST FESTIVAL Presented by Ticketmaster

Download Festival



BEST PHOTOGRAPHER

Ester Segarra



BEST PRODUCER Presented by AfterLive Music

Catherine Marks



BEST ALBUM ARTWORK

Baroness ‘Gold and Grey’ (Abraxan Hymns / Artwork by John Dyer Baizley)



BEST UK BREAKTHROUGH BAND - Presented by Primordial Radio

Nova Twins (333 Wreckords)



BEST INTERNATIONAL BREAKTHROUGH BAND Presented by Subfrantic

Polaris (Sharptone Records)



BEST INTERNATIONAL BAND Presented by eOne

Slipknot (Roadrunner Records)



BEST LIVE BAND Presented by O2 Forum Kentish Town

Rammstein (Universal)



BEST UK BAND - Presented by Amazon Music

Bring Me The Horizon (RCA Records)



THE H - Awarded for exceptional positive contribution to the heavy music scene

Dom Fraser & Space