Festivals

Feat. Anthrax, Behemoth and more.

Published: 10:40 pm, February 20, 2020

Slipknot have confirmed the first few bands for their upcoming cruise, Knotfest At Sea.

Their first event of this type, the ship will depart from Barcelona, Spain, sailing from 10th-14th August 2020, hosting sets from Anthrax, Behemoth, Devildriver, Sevendust, Skindred, Ho99o9, Higher Power and Sleep Token.

There will also be:



A live Q&A with members of SLIPKNOT

A Sid DJ/MC set

A Slipknot Whiskey Tasting & Discussion with Clown (limited capacity)

A signing with Mick Thomson (limited capacity)

A drum workshop with Jay Weinberg

A bass clinic with VMan

20 years of Slipknot memorabilia showcased throughout the ship



For more info, head to KnotfestAtSea.com.