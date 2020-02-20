Slipknot have confirmed the first few bands for their upcoming cruise, Knotfest At Sea.
Their first event of this type, the ship will depart from Barcelona, Spain, sailing from 10th-14th August 2020, hosting sets from Anthrax, Behemoth, Devildriver, Sevendust, Skindred, Ho99o9, Higher Power and Sleep Token.
There will also be:
A live Q&A with members of SLIPKNOT
A Sid DJ/MC set
A Slipknot Whiskey Tasting & Discussion with Clown (limited capacity)
A signing with Mick Thomson (limited capacity)
A drum workshop with Jay Weinberg
A bass clinic with VMan
20 years of Slipknot memorabilia showcased throughout the ship
For more info, head to KnotfestAtSea.com.