Knotfest at Sea has also been called off.

Published: 5:07 pm, May 13, 2020

Slipknot have cancelled all their summer shows, including Knotfest UK.

Headlined by Slipknot, Knotfest UK was going to take place on 22nd August. The band have also had to pull their North American Knotfest Roadshow and Knotfest at Sea, which was due to set sail from Barcelona on 10th August.

"The band looks forward to performing for its fans again," reads a statement. "And will do so when everyone's safety can be assured."

Read the full message below.