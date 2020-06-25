Subscribe to Upset
July 2020
Slipknot are going to stream their home-movie collection Welcome To Our Neighborhood online

It'll air tomorrow.
Published: 8:45 pm, June 25, 2020
Slipknot are going to stream their home-movie collection Welcome To Our Neighborhood online.

The footage will be aired tomorrow - Friday 26th June, 2PM PST/5PM EST/11PM CET - and features home-shot footage of the early days of Slipknot, interviews, early live performance footage of 'Wait And Bleed', 'Surfacing', 'Scissors' and more.

The ongoing streaming series has already hosted sets from not only Slipknot, but Lamb Of God, Megadeth, Trivium, Behemoth, Amon Amarth, Anthrax, Kreator, King Diamond, Carnifex and Suffocation, Suicide Silence and In Flames all of which have raised funds donated to COVID-19 relief charities.

Tune into Knotfest.com for more information.

