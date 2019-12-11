Slipknot are bringing Knotfest to the UK with an all-dayer at Milton Keynes' National Bowl

Festivals

It'll take place in August.

Published: 5:32 pm, December 11, 2019

Knotfest is coming to the UK with an all-dayer at Milton Keynes' National Bowl.

Headlined by Slipknot, the event will take place on 22nd August, with tickets on sale to the band's fan club from 10am on 19th December.

The full line-up and on-site activities will be announced early next year.

Slipknot also have a cruise coming up, with Knotfest at Sea due to set sail from Barcelona on 10th August, returning on 14th August.

The band released their latest album, 'We Are Not Your Kind' earlier this summer.