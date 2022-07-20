Subscribe to Upset
Watch

Slipknot have announced their new album, 'The End, So Far'

The band are about to head out on a European tour.
Published: 3:35 pm, July 20, 2022
Slipknot have announced their new album, 'The End, So Far'.

The record is set for release on 30th September via Roadrunner Records, preceded by lead single 'The Dying Song (Time To Sing)', the video for which was directed by M. Shawn ‘clown’ Crahan.

He says of the release: "New Music, new art, and new beginnings. Get ready for the end."

Check out the single below; the record's full tracklisting reads:

Adderall
The Dying Song (Time To Sing)
The Chapeltown Rag
Yen
Hivemind
Warranty
Medicine For The Dead
Acidic
Heirloom
H377
De Sade
Finale

