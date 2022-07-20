Watch

The band are about to head out on a European tour.

Published: 3:35 pm, July 20, 2022

Slipknot have announced their new album, 'The End, So Far'.

The record is set for release on 30th September via Roadrunner Records, preceded by lead single 'The Dying Song (Time To Sing)', the video for which was directed by M. Shawn ‘clown’ Crahan.

He says of the release: "New Music, new art, and new beginnings. Get ready for the end."

Check out the single below; the record's full tracklisting reads:



Adderall

The Dying Song (Time To Sing)

The Chapeltown Rag

Yen

Hivemind

Warranty

Medicine For The Dead

Acidic

Heirloom

H377

De Sade

Finale